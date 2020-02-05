Prakriti E-Mobility, Tata Power to set up 50 charging stations in Delhi NCR

Prakriti E-Mobility is an app-based Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service provider that operates in Delhi NCR.

Prakriti E-Mobility has announced its partnership with Tata Power to instal charging infrastructure to support Prakriti's EV Taxi fleet in Delhi-NCR. Prakriti E-Mobility is an app-based Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service provider that operates in Delhi NCR.

With this, Prakriti E-Mobility will establish the entire charging infrastructure, while Tata Power will help in designing, procurement, installation and management of the charging infrastructure at selected locations across Delhi-NCR.

The company has revealed that in the first phase, five chargers will be installed at Jasola and the company is planning to set up 50 charging stations near Delhi Airport, Gurgaon and North Delhi. The company has revealed that these chargers along with the public chargers will be used by Prakriti's fleet of 'EVERA' Cabs for charging their electric vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said, "This partnership with Tata Power is extremely important as it will help us tide over one of the major roadblocks towards adoption on Electric vehicles in India - the lack of sound charging infrastructure. We believe that this partnership will not only help in strengthening our plan of rolling out 5000 EV cabs within the next 2 years but, also give a huge boost to the overall EV Environment in India."

Commenting on this Partnership, Praveer Sinha CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "EV charging is the future to ensure a cleaner tomorrow and we are happy to see that partners like Prakriti E-Mobility team share our vision."

