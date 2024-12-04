Honda launches 2024 Amaze in India With Refreshed Design and Features

Honda Cars India has unveiled the new-generation Amaze, enhancing its sub-four-metre sedan offering. Available in three variants and six colour options, the new Amaze features a single petrol engine across the lineup. Prices start at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go up to Rs. 10.90 lakh for the top-end model.

Honda Amaze 2024 -Variant Wise Pricing (Ex-showroom)

Honda Amaze V MT: Rs 8 lakh

Honda Amaze V CVT: Rs 9.20 lakh

Honda Amaze VX MT: Rs 9.10 lakh

Honda Amaze VX CVT: Rs 10 lakh

Honda Amaze ZX MT: Rs 9.70 lakh

Honda Amaze ZX CVT: Rs 10.90 lakh

Exterior Updates

The updated Amaze features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs). It also features new LED fog lights, alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, and City-inspired wrap-around LED taillights. The boot lid has been refined, adding to the sedan’s modern aesthetic.

Interior Enhancements

Inside, the 2024 Honda Amaze introduces a dual-tone cabin featuring a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. Key elements include a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a new three-spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger. Connectivity options include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety is enhanced with six airbags.

Engine and Performance

The new Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission, providing smooth and reliable performance.

Market Competition

The 2024 Honda Amaze enters a competitive segment, facing strong rivals in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. The Maruti Dzire remains a dominant player due to its fuel efficiency, extensive service network, and resale value. Hyundai Aura offers advanced features and multiple powertrain options, including a CNG variant. Tata Tigor differentiates itself with a focus on safety, boasting a four-star Global NCAP rating. Honda aims to capture market share with its blend of updated design, advanced technology, and trusted performance in the sedan segment.