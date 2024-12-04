HomeNewsHonda launches 2024 Amaze in India With Refreshed Design and Features

Honda launches 2024 Amaze in India With Refreshed Design and Features

By The Mobile Indian Network
Honda Amaze 2024

Honda Cars India has unveiled the new-generation Amaze, enhancing its sub-four-metre sedan offering. Available in three variants and six colour options, the new Amaze features a single petrol engine across the lineup. Prices start at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go up to Rs. 10.90 lakh for the top-end model.

Honda Amaze 2024 -Variant Wise Pricing (Ex-showroom)

Honda Amaze V MT: Rs 8 lakh
Honda Amaze V CVT: Rs 9.20 lakh
Honda Amaze VX MT: Rs 9.10 lakh
Honda Amaze VX CVT: Rs 10 lakh
Honda Amaze ZX MT: Rs 9.70 lakh
Honda Amaze ZX CVT: Rs 10.90 lakh

Exterior Updates

The updated Amaze features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs). It also features new LED fog lights, alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, and City-inspired wrap-around LED taillights. The boot lid has been refined, adding to the sedan’s modern aesthetic.

Interior Enhancements

Inside, the 2024 Honda Amaze introduces a dual-tone cabin featuring a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. Key elements include a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a new three-spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger. Connectivity options include wireless Apple CarPlay and Auto, and safety is enhanced with six airbags.

Engine and Performance

The new Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission, providing smooth and reliable performance.

Market Competition

The 2024 Honda Amaze enters a competitive segment, facing strong rivals in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. The Maruti Dzire remains a dominant player due to its fuel efficiency, extensive service network, and resale value. Hyundai Aura offers advanced features and multiple powertrain options, including a CNG variant. Tata Tigor differentiates itself with a focus on safety, boasting a four-star Global NCAP rating. Honda aims to capture market share with its blend of updated design, advanced technology, and trusted performance in the sedan segment.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.