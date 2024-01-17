Strategic Partnership: Marut Drones and SkyDrive Redefine Future Air Transportation

Marut Drones and SkyDrive have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the field of futuristic air transportation. This is a significant development for the Indian business landscape as it is expected to revolutionize the aviation industry, particularly in the rapidly growing field of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Role of Marut Drones

Marut Drones is positioned as a key player in this collaboration, taking on a pivotal role in establishing connections with potential customers and networks for SkyDrive. This involves engaging with governmental bodies, securing airfields, and collaborating with essential infrastructure providers. The collaboration extends to obtaining exemptions and certifications for demonstration flights and commercial operations, laying the groundwork for a partnership.

Marut Drones will undertake various activities as part of this collaboration. These include obtaining necessary exemptions and certifications, securing government support, promoting localization through pilot and mechanic training, and identifying crucial partners. Furthermore, the company is working towards establishing eVTOL operator functions and is researching the initial use case of short-distance flying in India.

What is eVTOL?

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, also known as air taxis or flying taxis, are a new form of air transportation. Batteries power these vehicles and combine the ability to hover like a helicopter and travel efficiently like a fixed-wing aircraft. Marut Drones and SkyDrive are collaborating to explore the potential of SkyDrive’s eVTOL aircraft in India, which could revolutionize short-distance travel.

What’s on the cards?

The collaboration aims to provide operational services to Indian residents and international tourists. Services include helicopter tours to world-renowned heritage sites, pilgrimage destinations, easily accessible areas from international airports, and popular wedding venues. The collaboration is committed to environmental protection, addressing concerns such as noise, emissions, and overall environmental impact. The focus is on providing services while ensuring sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

Marut Drones already has an in-house Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) for drones, which puts them in a strong position to expand into eVTOL operations. Collaborations with Flight Training Organizations (FTOs) further facilitate a seamless entry into the eVTOL licensing field. This showcases a comprehensive and forward-looking expansion plan in partnership with SkyDrive.

SkyDrive’s eVTOLs, often called flying cars, offer a unique mode of transportation with zero emissions and quiet, efficient operation. The collaboration between Marut Drones and SkyDrive represents a step towards the future of air transportation in India.