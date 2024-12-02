Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open Today: New Compact SUV

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for its first sub-4 metre SUV, the Kylaq, starting December 2. The entry-level model is priced at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with detailed pricing for other variants to be announced as bookings commence. The Kylaq is Skoda’s third India-specific model, following the success of the Kushaq and Slavia, and is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

Competitive Market Position:

Skoda’s entry into the compact SUV market pits the Kylaq against some of India’s most popular models, including the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. This segment has seen significant growth, and Skoda aims to leverage its reputation for build quality and performance to carve out market share.

Design and Dimensions:

The Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, making it 230 mm shorter than its sibling, the Kushaq. It has a width of 1,783 mm, a height of 1,619 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,566 mm—85 mm shorter than the Kushaq. The ground clearance of 189 mm ensures sufficient capability for Indian road conditions. Built on Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, the Kylaq features bold character lines, a glossy black grille with 3D ribs, and a lower spoiler with aluminium accents. The integrated LED DRLs and lower-positioned headlamps give it a distinctive appearance.

Engine and Performance:

Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 115 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda claims the manual variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds, with a top speed of 188 km/h. These performance figures put Kylaq in line with its competitors, offering a blend of efficiency and power.

Interior and Features:

Inside, the Kylaq mirrors the layout seen in the Kushaq. It features an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Key features include ventilated, six-way electric seats for the driver and front passenger, a single-pane sunroof, wireless charging, and a cooled glove box. The 446-litre boot space is one of the largest in the segment, enhancing its practicality.

Segment-First Innovations:

The Kylaq introduces several segment-first features, which could give it an EDGE in a crowded market. These include electric, ventilated front seats and a robust safety package. Higher variants offer additional comforts such as cruise control and steering-mounted paddle shifters for the automatic transmission. Leatherette seats are available in single or dual-tone options, catering to varying customer preferences.

Safety Features:

Skoda has equipped the Kylaq with over 25 active and passive safety features as standard. These include six airbags, traction control, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), and rollover protection. The SUV also features electronic differential lock, motor slip regulation, and multi-collision braking. Additional safety enhancements include ISOFIX child seat mounts and passenger airbag deactivation, emphasizing Skoda’s commitment to safety.

The Kylaq’s competitive pricing, robust performance, and feature-rich interior position it as a strong contender in the compact SUV market. With bookings now open, Skoda aims to attract buyers looking for a balance of comfort, safety, and modern technology. The true test, however, will be how well it stands up against established rivals in this highly competitive segment.