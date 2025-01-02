Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: Check All Features

Hyundai Motor India has announced the launch of Hyundai Creta Electric in the country. According to the brand, “SUV combines bold design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled safety to set new benchmarks in India’s EV market.” Here are the details about the new EV from Hyundai in India.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Everything to Know

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in 4 variants – Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence with 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone color options including 3 matte colours. The pricing of the vehicle will be revealed on the launch day, which is January 17, 2025. The EV will go head-on against the new electric vehicles by Mahindra, including the BE 6e and the XEV 9e.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric features a pixelated graphic front grille with an integrated charging port and a pixelated graphic lower bumper. Complementing the front design is the pixelated graphic rear bumper paired with LED tail lamps. The design also integrates unique Active Air Flaps (AAF), which are strategically placed to manage the airflow and help in cooling the vehicle components & improve aerodynamic performance.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric is equipped with R17 (D=436.6mm) Aero Alloy Wheels with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tires, enhancing aerodynamic performance and contributing to improving range efficiency. The long-range variant of the car can achieve 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.9 seconds. It will come in two battery pack sizes, one with 51.4 kWh (Long Range) offering a driving range of 473 km on a single charge, and the other with a 42 kWh battery offering a driving range of 390 km on a single charge.

The Hyundai Creta Electric can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes (DC charging), while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger can charge from 10%-100% in 4 hours (AC Home Charging).

Further, the Hyundai Creta Electric Offers Vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, enabling users to power external devices both inside and outside the vehicle, transforming it into a portable power source for added convenience and versatility. It is further equipped with i-Pedal technology, enabling a seamless one-pedal driving experience that allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and even bring the car to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal.

Finally, Hyundai CRETA Electric features an ergonomically placed Shift-by-wire System, offering “intuitive gear control with enhanced convenience and a futuristic driving experience.” It also supports Digital Key functionality, allowing users to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch.