Kia India Introduces K-Charge: An Initiative for Widespread EV Charging Access

Kia India, a leading player in the premium car segment, has unveiled K-Charge, an initiative integrated into the ‘MyKia’ app. This initiative provides access to over 1000 EV charging stations nationwide, extending beyond Kia users to all EV enthusiasts across India.

Kia India has taken a significant step by making its charging network accessible to non-Kia customers. This move is aimed at addressing the common concern among electric vehicle users known as Range Anxiety. Kia aims to consolidate various functions into a user-friendly smartphone App to enhance customer services.

Collaboration with Charging Point Operators

To make K-Charge a reality, Kia India has collaborated with five charging point operators (CPOs): Statiq, ChargeZone, Relux Electric, Lion Charge, and E-Fill. Among these, Kia has worked on a special partnership with Relux Electric, which will offers Kia customers three months of free charging through their stations.

Onn the app front, Kia India has tied up with NumoCity Technologies, a player in Content Management System (CMS) services, to integrate these CPOs seamlessly into the ‘MyKia’ app, providing EV users access to services through their smartphones.

Read More:

Tesla to start shipping EVs to India from next year, plant set up also in progress

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

Top 20 Cheapest Electric Scooters available in India

Enhanced User Convenience through App

The ‘MyKia’ app has been designed to provide electric vehicle (EV) users with a range of convenient features. By integrating technology, the app allows users to locate charging stations easily using an interactive map provided by Map My India. The app’s K-Charge feature also enables users to check slot availability, select preferences, and make payments using the app’s wallet service. These functionalities eliminate the need for multiple external applications.

Vision of ‘EV for All’

Kia has set a goal of achieving an annual sales target of one million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2026, with plans to expand to 1.6 million units annually by 2030. This aligns with the launch of various long-range Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). In India, Kia has outlined its EV strategy, which includes launching global EV models alongside a locally manufactured EV in the RV body style by 2030.

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing – Kia India, said, “K-Charge is not just a convenience initiative for our customers but a step towards making sustainable mobility convenient and accessible for everyone.”