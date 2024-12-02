Mahindra’s Electric Push: BE 6e and XEV 9e Enter India’s EV Market

Mahindra has introduced two new electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, built on INGLO – modular, customizable electric vehicle platform. Both models showcase modern design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, aiming to strengthen Mahindra’s position in India’s electric vehicle market.

Price and Variants:

The BE 6e is priced at ₹18.9 lakh, while the XEV 9e costs ₹21.9 lakh (both ex-showroom and introductory). Additional variant prices will be revealed in January 2025.

Design and Dimensions:

The BE 6e draws inspiration from fighter jets, featuring bold creases and aggressive lines. The LED DRLs span the front, while the sharply raked windshield enhances its sporty appeal. In contrast, the XEV 9e resembles the XUV700 but is larger, measuring 4789 mm in length and 1907 mm in width, offering a spacious cabin. Both models lack a traditional grille, with the XEV 9e featuring a subtle pattern to break the monotony.

Interior and Features:

Both SUVs offer premium interiors focused on technology and comfort. The BE 6e features dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment, while the XEV 9e includes a triple-screen setup across the dashboard. These 12.3-inch displays support multimedia, infotainment, and driver information. The systems are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 Processor and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos.

The XEV 9e adds ventilated seats with power adjustment for the driver, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. Both models include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected features through Mahindra’s MAIA software.

Battery and Performance:

The new EVs from Mahindra come with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options, supporting DC Fast charging up to 175 kW. This allows a 20% to 80% charge in approximately 20 minutes. The BE 6e offers a maximum range of 682 km, while the XEV 9e provides 656 km on a full charge.

The electric motors deliver between 228 bhp and 282 bhp, depending on the battery. The company claims that both SUVs generate 380 Nm of torque and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under seven seconds.

Space and Practicality:

The XEV 9e boasts a 663-litre boot and a 150-litre front trunk (frunk), offering significant cargo space. The BE 6e provides a 455-litre boot and a smaller 45-litre frunk. The XEV 9e’s larger dimensions translate to more headroom and cabin space, particularly at the front, while the BE 6e focuses on efficient legroom utilization.

Safety Features:

Mahindra emphasizes safety across both models. Standard features include:

Six airbags.

All-wheel disc brakes.

Electronic stability control (ESC).

A tyre pressure monitoring system.

Additional safety enhancements include driver drowsiness detection, rear parking Sensors with a camera, and brake-by-wire technology. Mahindra aims for a 5-star Global NCAP rating, supported by a reinforced chassis and high-stiffness body shell.

The BE 6e offers an attractive price point and longer range, while the XEV 9e delivers superior cargo capacity and luxury features. Together, they represent a significant step forward in India’s evolving EV landscape.