Post Elon, here’s a list of prominent people who have quit Twitter

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover back in October made a lot people happy but also upset an equal amount of people. Not only the general public but a lot of celebrities were also upset of the fact that Elon Musk was now the owner of Twitter and didn’t approve of his ideologies with regards to Twitter. As a result, a bunch of prominent people have quit Twitter in the last two months and here’s a list of them:

Sara Bareilles

On October 29, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles said she will be quitting the micro-blogging platform. Bareilles tweeted: “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”

Toni Braxton

R&B star Toni Braxton said she was “shocked and appalled” at some of the content she had witnessed since Musk’s takeover. She said she was choosing to stay off Twitter as it was “no longer a safe space for myself, my sons, and other POC.” “Hate speech under the veil of “free speech” is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC”, she said.

Brian Koppelman

Brian Koppelman told his Twitter followers to follow him on Instagram and TikTok as he left Twitter post Musk takeover. He said: “Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.”

Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger

The author, on November 9, said he’d be “taking a step back” from Twitter and listed the other platforms where followers could find him on. “Connect with me on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram to stay informed and hear my latest personal and professional updates”, he said.

Gigi Hadid

The fashion model took to Instagram to announce her quit from Twitter. “I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” Hadid wrote in an Instagram story post.

Amber Heard

Ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk departed from Twitter on November 1. However, the “Aquaman” actor didn’t give a reason or make an announcement regarding her leaving the platform.

Erik Larsen

Larson tweeted in April that he didn’t plan to stick around if Musk bought Twitter, according to NBC news. His Twitter account appeared to be deactivated as of October 31, while he confirmed his exit in an email to NBC News.

Jenny Slate

The actress and comic known for voicing “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” announced she deactivated her Twitter account in an Instagram post shared on November 12. “Bye! Fyi, if someone says they are me…they are not,” Slate wrote in the caption. “Unless it’s me. But I’m not there anymore so it’s not me just to be really clear.”

Playbill

“We feel we can no longer continue to utilize a platform where the line between actual news and insidious rhetoric has become blurred beyond recognition,” said the theatre community news outlet while announcing its quit from Twitter along with some of its sub-accounts.

Trent Reznor

In an interview, Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Jack White

The musician quit Twitter on November 20 and criticized some of Musk’s decisions for the platform. White shared a letter to Musk on Instagram stating how he was unhappy with his decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” the musician said. “That is officially an asshole move.” “You intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility?” White wrote in the post.

David Simon

In one of his tweets, Simon said, “To stay is unethical. Fuck Elon Musk; the technobrat can choke on his new toy.”

Liz Phair

Phair said in her last tweet: “And the band played on… for not much longer. I’m feeling the deck quaking, so I will add my thanks to each and every one of you for the laughs, the learning, the love, the connection and the inspiration. A wonderful experience overall. Timing tbd”.

Elton John

The singer announced on December 9 that he was leaving the social-media platform, due to misinformation and policy concerns. ”All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” he said. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.” He further added, “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Adam McKay

“The Big Short” screenwriter and director has deactivated his Twitter account. One Twitter user posted a picture of a Mastodon account which seemingly belongs to McKay where he slammed Musk’s recent decision about the suspension of multiple journalist accounts.

David Dastmalchian

The film and stage actor, known for his role as Thomas Schiff in “The Dark Knight,” also appears to have deactivated his Twitter account. He didn’t mention any reason behind this move.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey announced he was quitting Twitter on November 29. The actor posted his farewell message on the platform along with a video of his first animation project. “I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” he said.

Shonda Rhimes

The creator of famous series including ’Grey’s Anatomy’ said on October 29 that she was leaving the platform. Rhimes tweeted that she wasn’t planning to hang around “for whatever Elon has planned.”

Ken Olin

Olin, an executive producer on the Emmy-award-winning show “This Is Us,” said he was leaving the social media app. He posted a tweet saying: “I’m out of here. No judgment.”

Téa Leoni

The actress seemingly deleted her Twitter account where she said that the platform had “revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction.” “Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you,” she added.

Alex Winter

The “Bill & Ted” star also appears to have departed from the platform. His Twitter profile is blank and he also seems to have erased his tweet history. His bio simply says: “Not here. IG: @alxwinter.”

Whoopi Goldberg

“It’s so messy,” the actor said Twitter on the November 7 episode of “The View.” Goldberg announced she was leaving Twitter for the time being.

Mick Foley

Former pro-wrestler Mick Foley posted on his official Facebook account that he needed a break from Twitter “since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging — has my stomach in a knot.” Foley added that he’d still be active on Instagram and Facebook.

Laura Benanti

In her final tweet, Benanti said, “fuck you forever,” to the platform’s new owner Musk while implicating her quit from Twitter. She told her followers they can find her on Instagram.