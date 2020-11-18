Advertisement

Portronics UFO PRO Universal Charging Station launched for Rs 1,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 4:07 pm

Latest News

The UFO Pro is equipped with 6 Charging ports which deliver a total output of up to 12A/60W.
Advertisement

Portronics has launched “UFO PRO” – A Universal Charging Station. Portronics UFO PRO charging station is available in Black colour at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 from all leading online and offline stores and is backed with 12 months warranty.

The newly launched UFO PRO is a one-stop solution for all your power charging needs. Smart, sleek, and shaped like a UFO, the charging station is designed to simultaneously charge multiple devices. It comes with an Imported Intelligent Chip, that can sense and match the amount of power required by your devices, saving you the trouble of carrying multiple chargers and adaptors.

The UFO Pro is equipped with 6 Charging ports which deliver a total output of up to 12A/60W. It consists of 1 Type-C 18W PD Port, 4 USB Ports, and 1 QC 3.0 Port which charges faster than any other normal charger. The charging station also comes with a standard 1 metre AC Power Cord that works well with a 220V wall socket and other universal sockets as well.

The multifunctional device is also BIS-certified, Fire Retardant, and quipped with Surge Protection making it reliable and ensuring maximum safety for all your devices. It is constructed with high-quality strong ABS Plastic material, the charging station is also protected from overheating issues, and is shock resistant. The ‘UFO’ shape of the station ensures there is no electromagnetic interference whilst you’re charging multiple devices.

The Portronics UFO PRO is portable and lightweight. The device weighs merely 136gms and can be easily carried anywhere.

UFO PRO supports all Android Smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Tablets, Bluetooth Headphones, Power banks, Mp3 players and 5V, 9V and 12V USB devices. One can use it for QC power, Type C, USB charging ports simultaneously. The charging station comes with a LED Power indicator for displaying the status of the battery life, and is specifically designed for universal wall sockets.

Portronics Power Bun universal charging hub launched in India for Rs 999

Portronics introduces CleanEx, CleanEx 101 portable UV Sterilizer Sticks in India

Portronics launches AUTO 14 Bluetooth Receiver and Transmitter Adapter

Latest News from Portronics

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iGear Ensemble portable speaker launched for Rs 1499

Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones with Hybrid Noise cancellation launched in India

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies