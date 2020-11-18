Portronics UFO PRO Universal Charging Station launched for Rs 1,499

The UFO Pro is equipped with 6 Charging ports which deliver a total output of up to 12A/60W.

Portronics has launched “UFO PRO” – A Universal Charging Station. Portronics UFO PRO charging station is available in Black colour at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 from all leading online and offline stores and is backed with 12 months warranty.



The newly launched UFO PRO is a one-stop solution for all your power charging needs. Smart, sleek, and shaped like a UFO, the charging station is designed to simultaneously charge multiple devices. It comes with an Imported Intelligent Chip, that can sense and match the amount of power required by your devices, saving you the trouble of carrying multiple chargers and adaptors.



The UFO Pro is equipped with 6 Charging ports which deliver a total output of up to 12A/60W. It consists of 1 Type-C 18W PD Port, 4 USB Ports, and 1 QC 3.0 Port which charges faster than any other normal charger. The charging station also comes with a standard 1 metre AC Power Cord that works well with a 220V wall socket and other universal sockets as well.



The multifunctional device is also BIS-certified, Fire Retardant, and quipped with Surge Protection making it reliable and ensuring maximum safety for all your devices. It is constructed with high-quality strong ABS Plastic material, the charging station is also protected from overheating issues, and is shock resistant. The ‘UFO’ shape of the station ensures there is no electromagnetic interference whilst you’re charging multiple devices.



The Portronics UFO PRO is portable and lightweight. The device weighs merely 136gms and can be easily carried anywhere.



UFO PRO supports all Android Smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Tablets, Bluetooth Headphones, Power banks, Mp3 players and 5V, 9V and 12V USB devices. One can use it for QC power, Type C, USB charging ports simultaneously. The charging station comes with a LED Power indicator for displaying the status of the battery life, and is specifically designed for universal wall sockets.







