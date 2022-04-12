Portronics SoundDrum P speaker launched in India

Portronics has announced the launch of its SoundDrum P speaker in India today. The company says that it is a compact and highly portable wireless speaker that will never let you down when you need to be entertained, no matter where you go.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics SoundDrum P is priced at INR 2,649 and backed with a 12-Months warranty period. The product is available at Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics SoundDrum P Features

Designed using premium plastics, silicone and fabric, the SoundDrum P weighs mere 740 grams. It is available in two attractive colours — Blue and Black. While silicone adds durability, extra ruggedness, and grip, the fine fabric offers added protection from dust and splashes.

ALSO READ: Portronics Pure Sound 103 Soundbar launched in India

Housed on the rear is a silicone flap that protects its Input and Output ports which include a USB-C charging port, an AUX port, a USB Type-A port, and a Micro SD card slot. And adjacent to it is the control panel that allows you to smoothly switch between input modes, skip music tracks, adjust the volume, or answer calls. Further, there’s a strap that allows for its safety and portability so you can suspend it wherever you like.

Based on the latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the Portronics SoundDrum P has a broader and distortion-free connectivity range apart from faster pairing and additional power efficiency. In addition, there is a high-fidelity digital audio amplifier capable of delivering 20-Watts of deep and bass-perfect audio.

Lastly, there is a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-Ion (2 x 2000mAh, 7.4V) battery that ensures you get up to 7 hours of non-stop music and entertainment while also doubling as an emergency power bank for your smartphone. You have to simply plug in any compatible USB-C fast charger.