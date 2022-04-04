Portronics Pure Sound 103 Soundbar launched in India

Portronics has announced the launch of its flagship feature-packed “Pure Sound 103” – a 100W Soundbar with a Subwoofer. This latest Soundbar from Portronics is claimed elevate your experience with a theatre-like atmosphere in your living room. The speaker has a 2.1 Channel System and supports multiple connectivity options.

This party speaker from Portronics can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 5,999. Backed with a 12-month warranty the Pure Sound 103 is available at Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

The simple, yet powerful audio system is boasted to be an all-in-one solution – a home theatre speaker, a personal music system, a party entertainer. In addition, the Pure Sound 103 is designed in such a way that it can be detached from the middle to turn it into two different compact Soundbars. This helps utilise the available space and also enhances the sound productivity.

Equipped with multiple connectivity options, users can connect the Pure Sound 103 Soundbar via Bluetooth 5.0 making it easily compatible with any TV, Laptop, Tab, or Smartphone with just one touch. Moreover, USB mode enables a seamless experience and the Optical mode allows better connectivity.

The soundbar has a 100W power output and comes with a dedicated, compact and powerful subwoofer that completes the Pure Sound experience. The display panel of the Pure Sound 103 Soundbar is housed inside the cage; a bright LED display with a good viewing angle on the front panel, according to the company. With the 2.1 channel system, one can control different presets in audio modes for a more lucid and realistic experience as per their requirements.

Portronics recently also launched the Talk One Portable Conference Wireless speaker. Portronics Talk One is compatible with multiple applications for conferencing that include Apple, Google, Skye, Hangouts and many others.