Portronics SoundDrum 1 speaker launched in India

Portronics SoundDrum 1, a Portable Bluetooth Speaker, has been launched in India. The newly launched premium wireless speaker delivers 10W audio for enhancing the musical experience.

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics SoundDrum 1 is exclusively available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 1,399 and it comes with a 1-Year warranty. One can also buy the same on the Portronics website as well.

Since the pandemic came into existence, people are more inclined towards having house parties with close family members. Hence, Bluetooth speakers have gained significant traction in the audio segment even more. Therefore, Portronics has brought in SoundDrum 1 to cater to such masses while offering a bigger and better sound experience.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 Features

It is a stylish with sleek looks and it is crafted with a rubber matt finish. The device is portable and is specifically designed with eminent features. The Portable Bluetooth Speaker also boasts of True Wireless Stereo feature; it can simultaneously connect with two speakers.

In other words, when a 10W of sound is just not enough, one can pair or connect the 2nd “SoundDrum 1” using Bluetooth technology to have a thundering experience. The device is best suited for parties, travelling and even for work.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 comes packed with beautiful indicator light, adding a stylish look to the Bluetooth speaker. It can connect with a phone/laptop/tablet very easily. For switching power On/Off, one needs to press the main button for 3 seconds to start the device.

Portronics SoundDrum1 portable Bluetooth speaker has an in-built FM for all radio lovers. With its minimal buttons, it is completely user-friendly and premium. Moreover, controls can be used, i.e., the One On/Off button suffices for BT/AUX/FM/USB/MODE functions, and the volume can be controlled using VOL+ and VOL- buttons.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 comes with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity offering 8 to 10 hours of Playback time if used at 60% to 70% volume. For working professionals, it also works as a speakerphone. During the call, a microphone status sign is distinctly visible to signify that the call is connected through the device.