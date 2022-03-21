Portronics launches ‘Talk One’ Portable Wireless Conference Speaker

Online meetings or video conferencing has become the new office space today, but the lack of appropriate devices can sometimes throw a spanner in the works. Opting for a good conference speaker can help make things easier and more vivid. Portronics has now launched Talk One, a highly portable wireless conference speaker.

The Portronics Talk One is priced at Rs 14,999. However as a part of ongoing offer customers can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. Backed with a 12-month warranty the product is available at company’s official website, Amazon and other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Talk One Features

Talk One features is extremely compact that helps you start a virtual meeting whenever and wherever. The Portronics Talk One is compatible with multiple applications for conferencing that include Apple, Google, Skye, Hangouts and many others.

As tiny as a wireless charging pad, the Portronics Talk One has three omnidirectional microphones. They help with superior 360° voice pickup from as far as 5 meters away for meetings. The three microphones also play a vital role in eliminating background noises, which works similar to ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) mode. There is a high-end speaker driver that delivers excellent audio quality.

The speaker is built using a best-in-class audio chip and based on Bluetooth v5.1 technology. It can also be paired as a wireless speaker system for your smartphone, tablet or laptop, or simply opt for the Aux-input for desktop PCs. The speaker includes all the necessary buttons to operate your meetings or music at the touch of your finger. You can make and receive calls, quickly mute, control the volume or skip your audio tracks with a single control panel on the device.

Lastly, the Portronics Talk One is powered by a 2600mAh internal rechargeable battery. It claims to offer up to 10 hours on a single charge. Thanks to the USB-C port, you can speedily recharge the battery so you don’t need to miss any online appointments. Additionally, a pass-through USB slot is also available so you can connect another USB device to your system.