Portronics Power Bun universal charging hub launched in India for Rs 999

Portronics has announced the launch of its new universal USB charging hub in India. Dubbed as Portronics Power Bun, it comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and it is available at both online and offline stores. The company is offering 12 months warranty as well.

The charging hub comes loaded with Intelligent Charging Technology to match the smart devices. It features three USB ports that detect and deliver an output of up to 2.4. It also has two -220V 10A AC power ports to charge devices that support a 100V-240V range of voltage input simultaneously. It comes equipped with a 1.5 m AC charging cord.

The device is BIS certified and it comes with surge protection. The Portronics Power Bun is fire retardant and it can tolerate up to 750-degree Celsius. The device is made through a strong ABS Plastic material that keeps the device safe and protects it from overheating and is shock resistant.

Power Bun supports all Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets, Bluetooth headphones, power banks, Mp3 players and other 5V USB devices. One can use it for both AC power and USB charging ports simultaneously. It is designed for Indian wall sockets.

Previously, the company introduced its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. Dubbed as Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 3,499.

The earbuds offer true HD stereo sound with powerful bass performance, all thanks to the 8mm speaker drivers. The earbuds come with a case that has an in-built 320mAh battery. The earbuds packs 40mAh battery. In total, the company says that the product can give up to 12 hours of playback time. The case also comes with an LED light indicator to show battery level and charging status.