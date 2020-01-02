Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini wireless earbuds launched in India

The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and it is available for purchase from online and offline platforms in Black colour options.

Portronics has today announced the launch of its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. Dubbed as Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and it is available for purchase from online and offline platforms in Black colour options.

The earbuds offer true HD stereo sound with powerful bass performance, all thanks to the 8mm speaker drivers. The earbuds come with a case that has an in-built 320mAh battery. The earbuds packs 40mAh battery. In total, the company says that the product can give up to 12 hours of playback time. The case also comes with an LED light indicator to show battery level and charging status.

The truly wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 version and the brand claims that switching between calls and music is easy to operate and pairing is swift. The earbuds offer lightweight design as it weighs just 4 grams and is just 22.5 mm in length. The device comes with 3 different sizes and Portronics offers a 1-year warranty.

Previously, the brand introduced Yogg Kronos fitness tracker in India for Rs 3,999. The latest smartwatch comes with one year of warranty. The Yogg Kronos comes with a 1.3-inch colour display with multi-touch support. The smartwatch helps in tracking heart rate and daily activity goals for steps, calories, distance and sleep time. One can also set reminders too.

Users can get notifications from social apps, emails, and also get missed calls on the smartwatch. One can synchronize daily data with a smartphone using the VeryFit Pro App. The smartwatch is IP68 making it water and dust resistant.