Portronics launches TWS Boombox Speaker

Portronics today launched a new Boombox speaker — Dash 12. It is the successor to the Dash 11 speaker. The new wireless speaker combines dual bass radiators, includes a Karaoke mic, and can operate in TWS mode too. Apart from that, the company has a playback time of 9 hours.

The 60W Dash 12 Boombox speaker will be exclusively available for a discounted price of Rs 7,799 on the occasion of Portronics’ 12th Anniversary Celebration. The product carries a standard 12-months warranty through Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other leading online and offline stores.

The Dash 12 TWS Boombox speaker has twin drivers that provide 60 Watt of audio power. Built with a Bluetooth V5.0 TWS-capable chip, one can pair two Dash 12’s working in sync to deliver 120 watts of peak audio. If you have a large home, the TWS mode can also give you multi-room audio delivery to extend your music to other rooms, says Portronics.

Further, the speaker has in-built multi-colored LED Lights that strobes in different colors on every changing beat. Then there’s also a karaoke mode where you can use the bundled wired microphone to sing those songs you love. One can seamlessly using Bluetooth, or plug in a USB pen drive loaded with a playlist. It also has equalizer support so you can it tune it as per your preferences.

Next, there’s a built-in voice assistant feature so one can access controls hands-free. The Portronics Dash 12 is also portable so you can carry it along wherever you go — thanks to the built-in handle. Being IPX5 water-resistant, the Dash 12 can handle a few splashes. Lastly, the boombox has a 6600mAh rechargeable battery with a playback time of up to 9 hours. A USB-C charging port ensures faster charging times and the highest compatibility with today’s charging standards.