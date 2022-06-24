HomeNewsPortronics launches TWS Boombox Speaker

Portronics launches TWS Boombox Speaker

Portronics Dash 12 is the latest bluetooth speaker from the brand in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Portronics Dash 12

Highlights

  • Portronics Dash 12 has been launched in India
  • Portronics Dash 12 supports a TWS mode
  • Portronics Dash 12 also has support for Karaoke mode

Portronics today launched a new Boombox speaker — Dash 12. It is the successor to the Dash 11 speaker. The new wireless speaker combines dual bass radiators, includes a Karaoke mic, and can operate in TWS mode too. Apart from that, the company has a playback time of 9 hours.

The 60W Dash 12 Boombox speaker will be exclusively available for a discounted price of Rs 7,799 on the occasion of Portronics’ 12th Anniversary Celebration. The product carries a standard 12-months warranty through Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other leading online and offline stores.

The Dash 12 TWS Boombox speaker has twin drivers that provide 60 Watt of audio power. Built with a Bluetooth V5.0 TWS-capable chip, one can pair two Dash 12’s working in sync to deliver 120 watts of peak audio. If you have a large home, the TWS mode can also give you multi-room audio delivery to extend your music to other rooms, says Portronics.

Further, the speaker has in-built multi-colored LED Lights that strobes in different colors on every changing beat. Then there’s also a karaoke mode where you can use the bundled wired microphone to sing those songs you love. One can seamlessly using Bluetooth, or plug in a USB pen drive loaded with a playlist. It also has equalizer support so you can it tune it as per your preferences.

Read More: Portronics to manufacture 50% of products in India

Next, there’s a built-in voice assistant feature so one can access controls hands-free. The Portronics Dash 12 is also portable so you can carry it along wherever you go — thanks to the built-in handle. Being IPX5 water-resistant, the Dash 12 can handle a few splashes. Lastly, the boombox has a 6600mAh rechargeable battery with a playback time of up to 9 hours. A USB-C charging port ensures faster charging times and the highest compatibility with today’s charging standards.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleAsus ROG Phone 6 launching soon in India?
Next articleOppo Reno 8 series India launch tipped
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.