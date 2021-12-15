Portronics launches Sound Slick III wireless speaker for Rs 4,199

Portronics has launched the Sound Slick III wireless speaker in India. The speaker makes you experience 3D-like surround sound at your home at a discounted price of Rs 4,199.

This product can be purchased from the company’s official website, Amazon and other online and offline stores. It is available in black colour, and the product is backed with a 12 months warranty.

Portronics Sound Slick III Features

The Portronics Sound Slick III comes with deep bass, excellent vocals and crisp highs. In addition, there are 2 Driver units that produce immersive 80W Sound Output. This aims to provide a 3D-like surround sound experience.

Moreover, the wireless speaker has multiple connectivity options. The users can connect the Soundbar via Bluetooth 5.0 with upto 10M of wireless range. This makes it easily compatible with any TV, Laptop, Tab, or Smartphone with just one touch. The Soundbar also supports a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding.

The soundbar is portable, sleek, and weighs about 1.85 kg. In addition, it offers multiple connectivity options to users, enriching their buying experience. It is compatible with HDMI, USB, 3.5MM Aux and Optical input modes.

Previously, Portronics launched Pure Sound 102 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in India at Rs 8,999. It comes with a 12-months warranty. It can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

This product features 160-Watt of system output with a wireless subwoofer. The Soundbar provides 3D surround sound with up to 2.1 channels. Furthermore, its easy remote-control access allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc.

It also packs in some of the latest technologies to create a feature-packed audio system. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Pure Sound 102 offers a host of other multiple connectivity options such as– USB Drive, 3.5mm Aux-In, Optical Input Port and HDMI.