Portronics launches Pure Sound 101 Sound Bar at Rs 7,999

Portronics has today launched ‘Pure Sound 101’, a Sound Bar with Wired Subwoofer. The Pure Sound 101 is available in Black color with a matt finish. It is available at Rs 7,999. It is backed with 12-months warranty and can be purchased from all the leading online and offline stores.

Pure Sound 101 Features

The Pure Sound 101 Sound Bar can be easily accessed with the fully functional remote control that allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc.

The newly launched Sound Bar produces 120W of powerful sound output. Its 2.1 channel surround sound system enhances a balanced sound that reaches to each and every corner of the room. The remote control helps you with the option to switch between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc.

Portronics Pure Sound 101 (120W) comes with the latest Bluetooth technology version 5.0. Equipped with a wall mount feature, Pure Sound 101 allows you to mount it on the wall. The sound bar can be connected through an AUX, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB.

Portronics recently launched Chime Bluetooth speaker with Karaoke Mic. The Portronics Chime Speaker is available in 3 different colors- Red, Green, and Blue. It is available at price offer of Rs 2,299. The speaker is backed with 12 months warranty and can be purchased from all the leading online and offline stores.

The TWS feature lets you connect two Portronics Chime speakers together. One can forge them into one for playing music simultaneously and producing greater impact. It comes with a wired microphone that allows you to elevate your listening experience by singing karaoke with friends. You can connect the external mic to the port for it to work.

The speaker has a 3000mAh battery. Wireless connectivity is handled over Bluetooth 5.0. Further, there’s a red-colored digital display that allows viewing selected options on the screen. It is further enabled with multiple connectivity modes including AUX and SD-Card functionality.