Portronics launches Chime Bluetooth speaker with Karaoke Mic

Portronics today added ‘Chime Speaker’ to its Bluetooth Speaker range that comes with an in-box Wired Karaoke Mic. The speaker has a TWS feature as well so you can pair two Chime speakers to create a surround sound effect. The speaker has a 3000mAh battery.

The Portronics Chime Speaker is available in 3 different colors- Red, Green, and Blue. It is available at price offer of Rs 2,299. The speaker is backed with 12 months warranty and can be purchased from all the leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Chime Speaker Specifications

Portronics Chime Bluetooth speaker has been designed ergonomically, says the company. It aims to give the users an immersive 360-degree sound experience with its 10W x 2 of sound output. Further, the Chime Speaker provides around 7-8 hrs of playtime with 3000 mAh battery capacity.

The TWS feature lets you connect two Portronics Chime speakers together. One can forge them into one for playing music simultaneously and producing greater impact. It comes with a wired microphone that allows you to elevate your listening experience by singing karaoke with friends. You can connect the external mic to the port for it to work.

Wireless connectivity is handled over Bluetooth 5.0. Further, there’s a red-colored digital display that allows viewing selected options on the screen. It is further enabled with multiple connectivity modes including AUX and SD-Card functionality. One can also tune in to FM Channels on Portronics Chime Speaker. You can switch the speaker to FM mode and connect the micro-USB cable to it.

