Portronics launches My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T portable Laptop stands

Portronics has today added two new products to its existing series of Laptop Stands with the launch of- "My Buddy K2" and "My Buddy T". Both the stands are available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on all leading online and offline stores and are backed with a 12-months warranty.



Portronics My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T Laptop Stands are super lightweight, foldable and portable, and can easily fit into almost all bags. Hence, people can set-up their workstation anytime, anywhere they go.

The My Buddy K2 is crafted with Aluminum alloy and Silicone material, with 7-level adjustments that allow you to choose the correct angle for yourself. One can choose from 7 height levels as per their convenience, minimizing the risk of injuries and fatigue for a casual binge-watching spree, deep-focused work, a conference call, or even a cup of tea

Similarly, My Buddy T is built with Aluminum alloy, and comes with a single-level adjustment. The ergonomic stand elevates the device to reach your eye-level, allowing for an excellent, customized viewing level.

Both the laptop stands are equipped with Anti-slip and Anti-skid silicone pads, designed to hold the laptop firmly in place, and scratch-resistant surfaces for extra longevity.

Both the stands offer adequate Ventilation & airflow to keep your devices from overheating and let you work comfortably for longer periods of time. The cross-ventilated design in both stands ensures one can continue using their devices for long hours.