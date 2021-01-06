Advertisement

Portronics launches My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T portable Laptop stands

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 5:11 pm

Portronics My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T Laptop Stands are super lightweight, foldable and portable, and can easily fit into almost all bags.
Portronics has today added two new products to its existing series of Laptop Stands with the launch of- "My Buddy K2" and "My Buddy T". Both the stands are available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on all leading online and offline stores and are backed with a 12-months warranty.


Portronics My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T Laptop Stands are super lightweight, foldable and portable, and can easily fit into almost all bags. Hence, people can set-up their workstation anytime, anywhere they go.

 

The My Buddy K2 is crafted with Aluminum alloy and Silicone material, with 7-level adjustments that allow you to choose the correct angle for yourself. One can choose from 7 height levels as per their convenience, minimizing the risk of injuries and fatigue for a casual binge-watching spree, deep-focused work, a conference call, or even a cup of tea

 

Similarly, My Buddy T is built with Aluminum alloy, and comes with a single-level adjustment. The ergonomic stand elevates the device to reach your eye-level, allowing for an excellent, customized viewing level.

 

Both the laptop stands are equipped with Anti-slip and Anti-skid silicone pads, designed to hold the laptop firmly in place, and scratch-resistant surfaces for extra longevity.

 

Both the stands offer adequate Ventilation & airflow to keep your devices from overheating and let you work comfortably for longer periods of time. The cross-ventilated design in both stands ensures one can continue using their devices for long hours.

