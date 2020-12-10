Portronics launches Harmonics 300 wireless sports headset for Rs 2,999

Portronics Harmonics 300 is available in Black and Blue colours.

Portronics has launched Harmonics 300 wireless headset in India. Portronics Harmonics 300 is available in Black and Blue colours at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from all leading online and offline stores. It is backed with 12 months warranty.

The newly launched wireless sports headset offers HD Stereo Sound, with bass and booming sound. It is made with soft, silicone material that does not irritate the skin and is wearable for long hours. A reinforced design with IPX4 makes the headset sweat & water resistant.

Harmonics 300 also boasts of a longer battery life. The company claims that a single full charge lasts for a 8 hours and even a rapid charge for 10 minutes lasts up to 4 hours. With available voice-assistant the headset lets you easily navigate the music, make/receive calls, or just enjoy a run without the hassle of staring at your smartphone, constantly.

With Active Noise Cancellation, it offers a listening experience with maximum comfort. The Portronics headset can be paired using Bluetooth 5.0 technology.