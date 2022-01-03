Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch launched for Rs 3,399

Portronics has launched Kronos Y1 smartwatch with a smart calling feature. It not only keeps track of your daily physical activities but also helps you monitor various other aspects.

Price and Availability

The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs 3,399 from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other online and offline stores. It is available in two colours, Black and Grey. The product is backed with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Kronos Y1 Features

The Smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch HD dynamic display and soft silicon wrist strap. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 version.

In addition, you will get all the social media notifications on your watch, where you can view them at your convenience.

The Kronos Y1 comes with Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitoring features that will help you keep your health metrics in check with precision and accuracy. This Smartwatch also allows you to measure SPO2 levels at higher altitudes.

Additionally, with different sports modes to choose from, you can also track your daily fitness goals such as Walking, Running and Sleep Tracking, etc. The watch is backed with an IP67 rating and is water-resistant.

Moreover, Kronos Y1 comes with 200+ customizable watch faces, so now you can choose your watch face according to your mood and feel more connected with your Smartwatch. Besides, the watch also has an In-Built Music Controller to tune in to your favorite music as per your convenience.

