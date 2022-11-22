Portronics Kronos X4, Playfit Slim2C smartwatches launched in India

Portronics has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Kronos X4. The new wearable from Portronics comes with features such as Bluetooth calling, large square HD display and other salient features such as Multiple Sports Modes, Health Monitoring, etc. Besides, there are plenty of watch faces to customise the look of your watch per your preference.

Portronics Kronos X4 Price, Features

The Portronics Kronos X4 is available in the market at a discounted price of Rs 2,999, backed with a 1 year warranty. Users can buy this smartwatch from the company’s official website Portronics, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading online and offline stores across India.

This new smartwatch from Portronics is fitted with a 1.85” HD display encased in a premium square dial along with soft, skin-friendly silicone straps. Further, the Kronos X4 comes with 100+ watch faces for customisation.

Kronos X4 helps not only keep a check on your heart rate and blood oxygen (SPO2) levels but can also track your sleep and resting patterns. Additionally, the watch comes with multiple sports modes that automatically track and record your active lifestyle.

Moreover, Kronos X4 supports notifications via smartphone so you can get notified about texts, messages, and calls with a simple glance at the screen. One can also make calls directly from your smartwatch (via Bluetooth V5.0) without having to bring out your smartphone, thanks to the in-built HD speaker and microphone.

You can also take control of your smartphone from your wrist, change tracks, adjust the volume, and a lot more. The Portronics Kronos X4 is backed by a 260mAh battery unit. Finally, the Portronics Kronos X4 is also well-protected from water, sweat, and dust — thanks to its IP68-certified housing.

Portronics Kronos X4 Competitors

At its price point, the Kronos X4 competes with the recently launched Fire-boltt Ring Plus smartwatch which comes at Rs 2,499 and provides a similar set of features at a lesser price. It features a slightly bigger 1.91-inch HD display with support for more than 100 customisable watch faces. This watch supports bluetooth calling as well and you can speed dial your contacts from your wrist as the phonebook feature is also supported.

The SWOTT Armor 007 is priced at Rs 2,490 and comes with “Bluetooth Calling Feature” through which the user can make calls without pulling out their smartphone, thanks to its in-built High-Definition speaker and microphone. The watch supports 24 Sports Modes to track your activity and keep you posted to reach your fitness goal.

Realtime Heart Rate tracking, Blood Oxygen Monitoring (SPo2), Stress Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, and Sedentary Alerts ensure that you keep track of your health throughout the day. The watch packs a 300mAh internal battery that keeps it powered for up to 7 days. I is a bigger cell than Kronos X4’s which in theory, should provide you a better battery life for a cheaper price tag.

Playfit Slim2C Price, Features

Playfit SLIM2C will be available at a price of just Rs 3999 from November 22. The smartwatch will be available on PLAY’s official website and all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart along with the 50,000 offline retail stores across the country.

Playfit SLIM2C is a Bluetooth based calling smartwatch with a 1.3″ circular dial with an IPS display. The complete package of the design boasts of a 500 nits brightness display, IPS panel providing an all-view angle display visibility, and a 2.5D glass which rests on top of the display. The smartwatch can run for up to 5 days.

The SLIM2C gives real-time notifications about heart rate, blood oxygen, blood-pressure, best in class pedometer, sedentary alert, and sleep monitoring patterns. It also works as a digital display for users to get SMS notifications via vibration and other smart updates like weather updates, hydration reminder etc.

The smartwatch also has a calorie monitor that gives them immediate monitoring of the calories burnt during their fitness regime. Next, the smartwatch brings multiple cloud-hosted watch faces which can be changed using the in-house developed companion app called PLAYFIT. At the launch, PLAYFIT SLIM2C will be available in two colours, Champagne and Black.

The SLIM2C also has an IP67 rating providing protection against dust and sweat/water “PLAYFIT” companion application enables a host of fitness monitoring tools and is designed in India as well as hosted on Indian servers, aligned with the government of India policy of privacy and hosting of consumer data.

When the consumer upgrades from one PLAYFIT device to another PLAYFIT device, they can continue their fitness streak right from the last PLAYFIT device session. The fitness monitoring on the PLAYFIT app is continuous and irrespective of the PLAYFIT model and host smartphone device.