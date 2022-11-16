Amazfit Pop 2, Fire-boltt Ring Plus smartwatches launched in India

Amazfit and Fire-boltt have launched new smartwatches in India, including the Pop 2 and the Ring Plus, respectively. Where the former has an aluminium alloy body, more than hundred sports modes, etc, the latter also comes with 100+ sports modes alongside bluetooth calling support.

Amazfit Pop 2 Price, Features

The Amazfit POP 2 costs Rs 3,999 in India, but can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs 3,299 starting November 22nd from Flipkart and the brand’s official website. The smartwatch is offered in Black and Pink colours.

It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution. It offers an always-on display and 150+ customisable watch faces. The smartwatch is encased inside an aluminium alloy body with a button on the right side. The watch is water-resistant up to 5 meters.

In addition, the watch is equipped with a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and sedentary reminder. The device is capable of tracking more than 100 sports modes. The Pop 2 is backed by a 270mAh battery that is claimed to last 10 days on full charge. It connects via Bluetooth 5.2 and runs on Zepp OS out of the box.

Next, the Amazfit Pop 2 features a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling. It also comes with an integrated voice assistant. Users can control music playback and camera shutter via the watch. Lastly, the smartwatch also offers social media notifications, weather updates, calendar reminders, and more.

Fire-boltt Ring Plus Price, Features

Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch can be purchased at Rs 2,499 from Amazon and the company’s own website. It is equipped with changeable straps which are offered in 5 colour variants– Black, Blue, Beige, Red, and White.

The Ring Plus smartwatch features a 1.91-inch HD display with support for more than 100 customisable watch faces. This watch supports bluetooth calling as well, thanks to the in-built mic and speaker. You can speed dial your contacts from your wrist as the phonebook feature is also supported.

The crown rotation button on the right helps quickly scroll through various features. The smartwatch also comes with 100+ sports modes and offers an AI voice assistant that helps users set reminders and check updates on the go. Other health related features on the watch include SpO2 monitor, heart-rate tracker, sleep monitor and fitness tracker.

There are smart controls like weather forecast, alarm, and remote camera control present as well. Lastly, the watch is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.