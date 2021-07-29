Portronics Kronos Beta smartwatch launched in India

Portronics has launched a new smartwatch in India on Wednesday, called the Kronos Beta. It is the latest affordable smartwatch from the Indian brand in the country. The Kronos Beta comes with 7-day battery life and has features like real-time heart rate monitoring.

The Portronics Kronos Beta smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999. It comes in Black, Grey, and Rose Pink colour options. It is available to purchase via Portronics Website and other online sales channels as well.

Portronics Kronos Beta Specifications

The Kronos Beta by Portronics comes with a 1.28-inch TFT display with a circular shape. The watch is claimed to offer 100+ watch faces and has 10 sports modes, including running, walking, hiking, and stair steps, and more. You also get access to continuous heart rate monitoring with the watch.

The smartwatch is IP58 rated and has a frame made up of aluminium and polycarbonate. The watch can last you up to 7 days on a single charge, thanks to a 240mAh battery cell. It is touted to have a charge time of around an hour. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1. The smartwatch also has the ability to store up to 300 songs as it comes with 512MB of in-built storage.

Portronics will face direct competition from brands like Gionee, who have also launched smartwatches in the recent past. The GSW6, GSW8 smartwatches from Gionee support calling functionality from the watch itself. They are powered with dedicated Bluetooth for calling as well as music.

With STYLFIT GSW6, one can measure blood oxygen saturation level, monitor heart rate, and other health features such as sleep monitor, pedometer, calorie counter, etc. Furthermore, the Stylfit GSW8 gets its own in-built speaker, the same as the GSW6. You can control the music from the watch, and as it has a microphone, you can take calls with the watch itself.