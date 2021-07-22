Gionee Stylfit GSW6, GSW8 smartwatches launched in India

Gionee has launched two new smartwatches in India including the Stylfit GSW6 and Stylfit GSW8. These two smartwatches support calling functionality from the watch itself. They are powered with dedicated bluetooth for calling as well as music.

The brand is offering STYLFIT GSW6 at a special launch price of Rs 2999 and STYLEFIT GSW8 at Rs 3499 onwards. The GSW6 comes in a single Matt black option while the GSW8 comes in Sienna Brown and Eclipse Black colour options. The Gionee smartwatches will go on sale in India starting 22nd July on Amazon as a part of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.

Gionee Stylfit GSW6 Specifications

Stylfit GSW6 is feature-rich and packed with dedicated Bluetooth for calling and music. The device has an built-in speaker and a microphone for enabling the calling functionality.

Dedicated Bluetooth 5.0 allows user to remotely control calling, music and even camera. With STYLFIT GSW6, one can measure blood oxygen saturation level, monitor heart rate along with other health features such as sleep monitor, pedometer, calorie counter etc.

GSW6 is powered by 220mAh polymer lithium battery, allowing for 15 days’ standby time and 5 days’ use time. GSW6 range comes with a range of cloud based watch faces.

Gionee Stylfit GSW8 Specifications

The Stylfit GSW8 gets its own in-built speaker, same as the GSW6. You can control the music from the watch and as it has a microphone, you can take calls with the watch itself. The watch can store up to 30 songs as well. This smart watch allows the user to remotely control the smartphone camera via Bluetooth.

To track your health, the Stylfit GSW8 comes with health and fitness features such as heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep monitor, pedometer, calorie counter and more. The smart calling watch also supports multi-sport modes such as outdoor run, outdoor walk, indoor run, indoor walk, hiking, stair stepper, outdoor cycle, stationary bike, elliptical, rowing machine and a lot more.

This smart calling watch also offers a gravity sensor to monitor activities with better accuracy. The watch packs a 300mAh polymer lithium battery that offers 7 days’ use time for daily usage and 18 days’ standby time.