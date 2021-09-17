Poly Voyager 4300 UC Series Headset launched in India

Poly has today announced the addition of the Voyager 4300 UC Series to its family of Voyager wireless Bluetooth headsets. The Voyager 4300 series headset is priced at starting $209 (INR 15,000 + taxes). The series is available worldwide.

The headset series offers a reliable, affordable solution for the hybrid worker. It provides high-quality audio, multiple connectivity options, improved comfort, and is easy to set up and use – whether at home or in the office.

Voyager 4300 headset series

The Voyager 4300 UC Series offers a wireless headset that frees you from your desk, allowing you to roam up to 50 meters from your computer. It is packed with high-quality audio and multiple connectivity options. In addition, the Voyager 4300 UC Series has seamless connectivity to your choice of smartphone or computer via the included BT700 USB adapter.

This headset comes with an easy-to-find-and-use mute button. In addition, the Dynamic Mute Alert notifies users when they talk while muted, meaning that talking to yourself or needing to apologise for talking on mute is a thing of the past.

The Voyager 4300 UC Series offers flexibility to work with the partner of your choice. The Microsoft Teams-certified version comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button on the headset that instantly invokes the Teams app and provides visual alerts when a Teams notification occurs. For Zoom meetings, this Zoom-certified headset includes remote call control and mute sync.

Pro-Grade Audio Quality

Wherever you are, whether at home or in the office, the Voyager 4300 UC Series provides outstanding pro-grade audio quality. Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology blocks unwanted background noise, so the person on the other end only hears the speaker’s voice, not disruptive background noises. In addition, Poly SoundGuard Digital technology ensures a safe and comfortable listening experience with natural-sounding speech to provide a best-in-class audio experience for everyone on the call.

The Voyager 4300 UC Series also offers: