Itel Alpha 2 Pro Smartwatch Launched in India

Itel Alpha 2 Pro smartwatch has been launched in India with an AMOLED Display along with an IP68 rating which makes the watch durable against dust and water. The watch packs a 300mAh battery and also supports Bluetooth calling so you can accept calls from your wrist itself.

Itel Alpha 2 Pro: Price, Availability

The watch is selling for Rs 2,199 and is available at your nearest retail stores in Midnight Blue, Copper Gold, and Dark Chrome shades.

Itel Alpha 2 Pro: Features

With a 1.96” AMOLED display, the watch boasts of a 466 x 466 pixels Resolution and 1000 nits brightness, for a vivid and vibrant viewing experience even under direct sunlight. It delivers sharper text and images, improved colour accuracy, and reduced eyestrain in bright settings, the company claims.

The Alpha 2 Pro further comes with an Always-On Display feature and a premium metallic build. Engineered for endurance, the device boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, delivering rugged durability and reliable outdoor performance—suited for everyday wear and the demands of active, adventurous lifestyles.

Powered by the single-chip Bluetooth calling technology, it is designed to make communication effortless with features like incoming call alerts, recent call access, and a built-in dial pad. The watch comes with a Standby time of up to 15 days and packs a 300mAh battery. It further has 150+ watch faces and 100 sports modes as well.

Speaking of Itel’s other recent launch, it was the Itel A95 5G which debuted last month in two models with 4GB and 6GB RAM options, both with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 9,599 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset and comes with a built-in Ask AI tool, offering handy features like grammar check, text generation, and content discovery.