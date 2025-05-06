HomeNewsItel Alpha 2 Pro Smartwatch Launched in India

Itel Alpha 2 Pro Smartwatch Launched in India

Itel Alpha 2 Pro smartwatch has been launched in India with an AMOLED display, 100 sports modes, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Itel Alpha 2 Pro

Itel Alpha 2 Pro smartwatch has been launched in India with an along with an IP68 rating which makes the watch durable against dust and water. The watch packs a 300mAh battery and also supports calling so you can accept calls from your wrist itself.

Itel Alpha 2 Pro: Price, Availability

The watch is selling for Rs 2,199 and is available at your nearest retail stores in Midnight Blue, Copper Gold, and Dark shades.

Itel Alpha 2 Pro: Features

With a 1.96” AMOLED display, the watch boasts of a 466 x 466 pixels and 1000 nits brightness, for a vivid and vibrant viewing experience even under direct sunlight. It delivers sharper text and images, improved colour accuracy, and reduced eyestrain in bright settings, the company claims.

The Alpha 2 Pro further comes with an Always-On Display feature and a premium metallic build. Engineered for endurance, the device boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, delivering rugged durability and reliable outdoor performance—suited for everyday wear and the demands of active, adventurous lifestyles.

Read More: Itel S9 Ultra TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Powered by the single-chip Bluetooth calling technology, it is designed to make communication effortless with features like incoming call alerts, recent call access, and a built-in dial pad. The watch comes with a of up to 15 days and packs a 300mAh battery. It further has 150+ watch faces and 100 sports modes as well.

Speaking of Itel’s other recent launch, it was the Itel A95 which debuted last month in two models with 4GB and 6GB RAM options, both with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 9,599 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset and comes with a built-in Ask AI tool, offering handy features like grammar check, text generation, and content discovery. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.