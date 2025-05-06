Apple Unveils 2025 Pride Edition Apple Watch Sport Band, Watch Face, and Wallpapers

Apple today unveiled the 2025 Pride Edition Apple Watch Sport Band along with a new watch face for the Apple Watches as well as new wallpapers for the iPhone and iPad. The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order today, and the matching, dynamic watch face and wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update.

“Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant colour that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations,” said Apple. No two 2025 Pride Edition Apple Watch Sport bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the company.

The new Pride Harmony watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper offer a complementary design. The Analog watch face presents bold, individual rainbow stripes, which dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time.

The iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colours that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device. The Pride Harmony watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

Pricing and Availability