Pokemon GO Party Play feature announced: What is it?

Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon GO, has just announced a new feature called Party Play. The aim of this addition is to improve social interactions among players while also offering a boost during cooperative gameplay. In this update, we will cover everything you need to know about this new feature.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokémon Go has always had a single aim: to encourage players to explore the real world and discover Pokémon. With Party Play, Niantic takes this concept further by fostering social connections. Party Play lets four total Trainers on level 15 and above adventure as a party together.

While part of a party, your friends’ avatars will appear alongside yours on the in-game map. Parties then work together to complete challenges, such as winning Raids, catching specific Pokémon, or spinning PokéStops. Successfully completing these tasks earns rewards for everyone involved.

During raids, Trainers can use Party Power to double their Charged Attacks’ damage when battling with friends. After completing the missions, your party receives a personalised visual recap of your accomplishments.

How to Join a Party in Pokemon GO?

Here’s how to join a party in Pokemon GO:

Tap your profile button (bottom right corner). Swipe over to the new Party tab. To host a party, tap “Create” (which generates a QR code and Party Code). To join someone else’s party, tap “Join Party.” You can scan their QR code or enter the Party Code directly.

Do note that you must be physically present with the other players to join the party. However, you don’t need to be friends with other players. The new Party Play feature in Pokemon GO has started rolling out globally from today.