Epic Games Store to expand, offers 100% revenue to developers

Epic Games Store has announced a new initiative for developers on their platform called “Now on Epic”. Under this program, developers will receive 100% of the revenue for the first six months after they publish their games on the store. Additionally, they have launched the “Epic First Run” program which encourages developers to bring their games exclusively to Epic Games Store and not to any other third-party PC store.

Now On Epic is a new back catalogue incentive program for developers and publishers to bring their previously released products to the Epic Games Store. “Now On Epic allows participants to boost their net revenue from user spending on eligible products from 88% to 100% in their first six months on the store on all payments processed by Epic Games”, says the developer. After this initial six-month run, the percentage will revert back to 88%/12% revenue split.

As for the eligibility criteria, those who are participating in this program are required to commit to releasing a minimum of three products that have been released before October 31, 2023, and are currently live on another third-party PC storefront (or are included in a third-party subscription service).

Those with less than three titles must bring overall live products. All participating products must launch by June 30, 2025, though they do not need to launch on the Epic Games Store simultaneously. Interested developers can enrol in the program until December 31, 2024.

Now, those who have new products awaiting launch can take advantage of the Epic First Run program which brings similar benefits. However, if you participate in this program, your game stays exclusive to the Epic Games Store. These initiatives have been started to expand the PC game lineup available on Epic Games Store.