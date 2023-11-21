Poco X6 Neo: Another Poco, Another Redmi Rebrand

Poco seems to have multiple smartphones in the pipeline lined up for launch, one of which seems to be the Poco X6 Neo. Aside from the recent sightings of the Poco F6 and the Poco X6 and X6 Pro, new listings suggest that the Poco X6 Neo will be making its way to India soon.

The Poco X6 Neo model surfaced on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform, bearing model number “2312FRAFDI”. This appears similar to the model number of Redmi Note 13R Pro, a recently introduced smartphone in China. For further proof, reliable Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that India will get the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Poco X6 Neo.

The Poco F6 and the Poco X6 series, both expected to arrive in India, are also speculated to be rebranded versions of Redmi devices launched in China. With the arrival of the X6 Neo on BIS, one can expect the device to launch soon in India.

Redmi Note 13R Pro: Specifications

Considering that the Poco X6 Neo will be a Redmi Note 13R Pro rebranded, you can expect identical specifications in both devices. As the latter has already launched in China, it gives us an idea of what we can expect from the Poco X6 Neo.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 2160Hz, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging backs it. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers.