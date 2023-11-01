Poco F6: What do we know about it’s India launch?

Poco’s last launch in India took place in September and the brand is due for a flagship launch here in the country, considering the brand hasn’t debuted one for a while now. Reports suggest that Poco could be readying the Poco F6 launch here in India so here’s everything we know about it.

Poco F6 India launch

Poco F6 5G could launch as a rebranded Redmi K70 in India according to evidence found so far. The Redmi K70 bears the model number 2311DRK48C as per various listings. The Indian version of this handset with model number 2311DRK48I has now been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). This suggests that the Redmi K70 and Poco F6 could be the same phones.

Moreover, Poco has launched some phones in the past that were rebadged Redmi smartphones which are sold in China, such as the Poco F5 series which were rebranded Redmi K60 series devices.

The Redmi K70 series is said to arrive before the end of the year in China which means one can expect the Poco F6 to launch in December or during Q1 of 2024. Nothing has been confirmed officially by the brand as of now.

Poco F6 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Redmi K70’s only confirmed specification as of now is its processor, which is going to be the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Aside from that, the device is rumoured to sport a flat AMOLED Display which could bear a 2K resolution. Further, the device may pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As for the optics, one can expect a triple rear sensor setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, the Poco F6 may house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Leaks further reveal that Redmi K70 will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and will support 90W fast charging, which means the Poco F6 could also be backed by the identical battery unit. There’s no word on whether they will support wireless charging or not.