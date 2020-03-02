  • 11:07 Mar 02, 2020

Poco X2 ‘Head for Red’ sale to be held on March 3 on Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2020 11:01 am

Latest News

Poco X comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month. Now the company has announced that the phone will go on sale on Tuesday, March 3 in its biggest sale yet. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

 

Poco will be holding a ‘Head for Red’ sale where only the Phoenix Red variant of the Poco X2 will be up for sale on Tuesday, March 3. The company is also offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards and other EMI transactions.

 

Poco X2 priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

The smartphone recently received a new MIUI 11 update in India. The latest update brings MIUI version 11.0.4.0 along with the January 2020 Android security patch. To recall, Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM and December 2019 security patch. Earlier, the phone was also confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update soon.

 

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, dual-punch-hole screen with 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

 

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front there is a 20-megapixel camera along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots.

Tags: Poco Poco X2

 

