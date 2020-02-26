  • 10:49 Feb 26, 2020

Advertisement

Poco X2 receives new update in India with January Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 10:37 am

Latest News

Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM and December 2019 security patch.

Poco X2 has received a new MIUI 11 update in India. The latest update brings MIUI version 11.0.4.0 along with the January 2020 Android security patch. To recall, Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM  and December 2019 security patch.

 

The new update was announced by Poco India on its Twitter handle. The changelog mentions that the update brings a battery optimisation and fixes the issue that led the camera app to crash when using the Pro mode. It also optimises image processing in several scenarios.

 

 The update has started rolling and will be available as an OTA update over the coming days. You can check for the update by going to the Settings menu.

 

Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month. The phone is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

 

Recently Poco X2 has also been confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update soon. Yash Gera, a Marketing and Communications executive in Poco India, on twitter has announced that Poco X2 will be upgraded to Android 11 update in the future.


Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

 

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Why Poco X2 launch event was all about Realme X2?

Poco X2 to go on sale today via Flipkart for the first time

Poco X2 second sale to be held today at 12PM

Poco X2 confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update

Latest News from Poco

Tags: Poco Poco X2

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

LG Q51 with 4,000mAh battery announced

Realme 6 to launch in India soon with 64MP quad camera setup

Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid key specs leaked online

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies