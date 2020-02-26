Poco X2 receives new update in India with January Security Patch

Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM and December 2019 security patch.

Poco X2 has received a new MIUI 11 update in India. The latest update brings MIUI version 11.0.4.0 along with the January 2020 Android security patch. To recall, Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM and December 2019 security patch.

The new update was announced by Poco India on its Twitter handle. The changelog mentions that the update brings a battery optimisation and fixes the issue that led the camera app to crash when using the Pro mode. It also optimises image processing in several scenarios.

To make the Xperience more better, we've rolled out #MIUIForPOCO V11.0.4.0 for the #SmoothAF, #POCOX2.



RT if you've already updated. pic.twitter.com/gXliQSeWsI — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 25, 2020

The update has started rolling and will be available as an OTA update over the coming days. You can check for the update by going to the Settings menu.

Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month. The phone is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Recently Poco X2 has also been confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update soon. Yash Gera, a Marketing and Communications executive in Poco India, on twitter has announced that Poco X2 will be upgraded to Android 11 update in the future.



Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.