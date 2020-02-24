  • 13:53 Feb 24, 2020

Poco X2 confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 1:47 pm

Poco X2 will be upgraded to Android 11 update in future.

Poco X2 was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. Now has been confirmed to receive the Android 11 update.

 

Yah Gera, a Marketing and Communications executive in Poco India, on twitter has announced that Poco X2 will be upgraded to Android 11 update in future.

 

 

 

Google recently released the first Android 11 Developer Preview. The latest Android 11 Developer Preview is for developers only and it is not meant for daily or consumer use. The Developer Preview 3 will available in April. The Android 11 Beta 1 will be rolled out in May followed by Beta 2 in June and Beta 3 in Q3 of 2020. The company has also revealed that the final Android 11 release will happen in Q3 of 2020.

 

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

 

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management.

