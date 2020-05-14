Poco X2 128GB variant price again hiked in India

Poco earlier increased the price of all variants of the Poco X2 smartphone due to GST hike.

Advertisement

Poco X2 has once again received a price hike in India. The 128GB variant of the phone is now priced at Rs 18,499 on Flipkart.



Poco earlier increased the price of all variants of the Poco X2 smartphone due to GST hike after which Poco X2 6GB + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 16,999, against its earlier price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant price was hiked to Rs 17,999, against its earlier price of Rs 16,999 and 8GB + 256GB variant price was Rs 20,999, against its earlier price of Rs 19,999 respectively.



Now after a fresh price hike, Poco X2 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 18,499 instead of Rs 17,999. However, the other 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 256GB variants have not received any price hike. They are still priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively on Flipkart.

Earlier today we reported that Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price have also been hiked in India. The Redmi Note 8 has received a price hike of Rs 500. The smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs 11,499. Redmi 8 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage model is now available at Rs 9,299. Redmi 8A Dual 2GB RAM with 32GB storage option is now priced at Rs 7,299.

Advertisement

Poco X2 was launched in India in February this year. To recall the specs, Poco X2 has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel super macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

For the front, there is a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. A 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging fuels the handset and it runs on the Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.