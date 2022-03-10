Poco teases to launch new products soon in India

Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro were recently launched in the Indian market. Now seems like Poco is all set to launch new products soon in the country.

Poco India on its Twitter handle has teased the arrival of new devices in India. The tweet reads “Coz the mad don’t care!” alongside a “#MadeOfMAD is coming soon”. However the tweet does not reveal the name of smartphones or any other products.

Poco new products (Expected)

It is widely expected that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will soon launch in the country. A recent report also indicated that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will debut soon in India in the coming days. Meanwhile, the phone will be launched in the country on March 22 via tipster Abhishek Yadav.

In addition, Poco’s upcoming smartwatch has been already been spotted on various sites. It has been even spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This means that the company’s first smartwatch will also launch in India. So alongside smartphone, Poco Pop Buds and a Poco Smartwatch are also in the pipeline.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Further the display has a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.