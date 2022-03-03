Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon

Poco X4 Pro 5G was announced for international markets at MWC event recently. Now seems like the company will launch Poco X4 Pro 5G in India soon.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Poco X4 Pro 5G will debut soon in India in the coming days. It is likely that the handset might go official in the country this month itself.

In addition, Poco’s upcoming smartwatch has been already been spotted on various sites. It has been even spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This means that the company’s first smartwatch will also launch in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Further the display has a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 rating for splash resistance, liquid cooling technology, a hybrid MicroSD card slot, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C.