Poco X4 Pro 5G announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Poco has announced the Poco X4 Pro 5G for international markets at MWC event. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup, 108-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Poco smartphone.

Poco X4 Poco Pro 5G Price

The new Poco phone is price at 299 Euros (Rs 25,315 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 349 Euros Rs 29,545 approx.). It comes in Laser blue, Laser black and POCO yellow colours.

Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Further the display has a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 rating for splash resistance, liquid cooling technology, a hybrid MicroSD card slot, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.