Poco M4 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Poco has today launched Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The phone includes octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, 50MP dual-camera setup, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Poco smartphone.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched in India in three configurations. It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 128GB model will costs you Rs 18,999.

The phone will go on sale from February 22 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue colour options.

Specs

The phone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and has a dynamic RAM expansion feature. In addition, the phone supports a microSD card of up to 1TB.

For optics, the new Poco phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition for selfies and video chats, Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and more. The phone also comes with an X-axis linear motor, Stereo Speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.