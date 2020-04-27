Advertisement

Poco partners with GamingMonk to announce ‘POCO Battle Arena’ gaming league

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 6:31 pm

Latest News

The company has announced Poco Battle Arena gaming league, which is set to attract gamers from around the country.
Poco has today announced that it is partnering with e-sport company GamingMonk to bring a gaming league to India. The company has announced Poco Battle Arena gaming league, which is set to attract gamers from around the country. 

 

The company has revealed that the gaming league will come with 16 squads. Each squad will comprise 4 participants and the brand claims that more than 500 squads battling in the league. The brand says that winning squad will be entitled to four new Poco X2 smartphones. 

 

The finale for the gaming league is scheduled for May 4, 2020 with two qualifier rounds will be hosted on the 28th and the 30th of April, respectively. Participants can register for qualifiers on the GamingMonk Tournament portal. Non-participants can access the livestream on YouTube.

 

Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India, commenting on the open sale said, “India’s consumption patterns in e-sports has seen immense growth over the last few years. We strongly resonate with the youth and aim to reach out to potential users to encourage the growing engagement with the best gamers in the country.”

 

Meanwhile, the company has increased the price of Poco X2 in India due to GST hike. After the price hike, Poco X2 6GB + 64GB variant will now be priced at Rs 16,999, against its earlier price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 17,999, against its earlier price of Rs 16,999, and lastly the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 20,999, against its earlier price of Rs 19,999. 

Latest News from Poco

