Poco M6 Pro 5G: Is it revolutionary?

Poco has unveiled it’s latest budget handset, called as the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India. It comes as one of the most cheapest 5G offerings in the country. The device is basically a rebranded Redmi 12 5G but is being offered at a cheaper price point for a variant with lesser storage than base model of Redmi’s handset. Can this smartphone be your go-to choice? Have a look.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Power Black and Forest Green.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

The device will have 4 GB, 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Revolutionary enough?

At Rs 10,999, the Poco M6 Pro 5G surely is a great offering considering the value it is giving at its price point. The 90Hz LCD panel is a decent choice for the price and there’s Gorilla glass protection which is a plus point. The chipset is one of the latest ones to launch from Qualcomm’s side meaning users do not get an older SoC.

Software wise, we won’t be commenting on the performance as we haven’t tested it ourselves but seeing the capabilities of the chipset, it should be enough to power through your daily needs such as scrolling through social media. We are skeptical about gaming performance being the smoothest, however, that needs to be tested for various games.

Poco promises that users will get 2 major OS upgrades which is again a great way of assuring the customer that their purchase would be supported for long enough. As for RAM and storage, we feel 128GB could have been better but then you get the Redmi 12 5G for that, which basically is the same phone as Poco’s.

Camera performance also needs to be judged once we have used it for ourselves. Apart from this, the battery capacity and charging speeds seem decent. Additional features including the audio jack, IP rating and even an IR blaster all make the Poco M6 Pro 5G a smartphone worth recommending, as far as on-paper specs are concerned. At such a price point, the handset will surely put pressure on the competition including Realme, iQOO, Infinix and more brands so they are compelled to stand in line with what Poco has done.