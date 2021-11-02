Poco M4 Pro 5G to have a 6nm SoC, 33W fast charging: Confirmed

Poco has scheduled a launch event for November 9 where the brand has already confirmed that it will be launching the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Since the announcement of the launch, Poco has teased a couple specifications for the smartphone including chipset details and charging speed for the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

The latest tweet from Poco Global Twitter account confirms that Poco M4 Pro 5G will support 33W fast charging. Apart from that, the brand recently also made a tweet which further confirms that the device will have a 6nm chipset under the hood. However, exact details of the chipset are yet to be disclosed.

#POCOpopquiz



Look closely and find all the information you need to know about charging!



Leave a screenshot to prove that you did not miss it! #POCOM4Pro 5G will always #PowerUpYourFun. pic.twitter.com/HfC5kFeV5C — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 1, 2021

The rumour mill has it that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was also recently unveiled. If that is to be considered true, the M4 Pro 5G will have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC which is also based on a 6nm node. Along with that, the Redmi Note 11 also has 33W fast charging which further adds to the speculation.

Redmi Note 11 5G Specifications

The M4 Pro 5G could have the exact same specifications as the Redmi Note 11. The Note 11 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Redmi Note 11 has 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and more. Same as the Pro models, this one is also IP53 rated.