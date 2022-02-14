Poco M4 Pro 5G Launching on February 15: Here’s What to Expect

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be launching in India tomorrow i.e on February 15. The company will be holding a virtual launch event at 12:30 PM IST. The launch event will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. It will be available on Flipkart after launch.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Poco’s 5G smartphone expected specs, expected prices in India and more.

As per a recent report, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will come in three RAM options and two internal storage options. The RAM configurations will be 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. In addition, there will be either 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

Moreover, the report also suggests that the smartphone will have three colour options in India. The Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched globally in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue colour options. We expect the phone to come in same colours for the Indian markets too.

Also, Poco recently confirmed on Twitter that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will come with the same colour options in India. The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with a DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Expected Price

The handset was launched globally in the mid-range category. It comes in two variants. The 4GB + 64GB version is priced at 229 Euros (Rs 19,640 approx.) and the 6GB + 128GB version costs 249 Euros (Rs 21,355 approx.). The phone is expected to launch inn India at around Rs 17,000.

Expected Specs

The handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G will pack a 33W fast charging with a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the phone will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The phone will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.