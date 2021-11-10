Poco M4 Pro 5G announced with Dimensity 810, 50MP dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Poco has announced its new smartphone called Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China last month. Additionally, Poco has announced a Moonlight Silver colour option of the Poco F3 launched earlier this year.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price

The phone comes in two variants. The 4GB + 64GB version is priced at 229 Euros (Rs 19,640 approx.) and the 6GB + 128GB version costs 249 Euros (Rs 21,355 approx.). It comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colours.

The new colour variant of Poco F3 will be available in 8GB + 256GB variant at EUR 329 (approx. Rs. 28,200). The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at EUR 299 (approx. Rs. 25,600). The phone is already available in Arctic White, Deep Ocean Blue, and Night Black shades.

Specs

The phone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it supports a microSD card of up to 1TB.

The phone also supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM. For optics, the new Poco phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and more. The phone also comes with an X-axis linear motor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.