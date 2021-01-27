Advertisement

Poco M3 to launch in India on February 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2021 3:49 pm

Poco M3 has a similar spec-sheet as the Redmi 9 Power which was launched in India in December last year.
Poco M3 has now been confirmed to launch in India on February 2. The smartphone launch date has been confirmed by the company's official Twitter handle.

 

As per the tweet, the smartphone will launch in India on 2nd February. The tweet reads "Introducing the one that has it all and does it all, the #POCOM3. Play your games, stream your movies and create your social media content. Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart". Poco M3 will be a Flipkart exclusive in India.

Poco India has earlier shared a new teaser video on its official YouTube channel. The YouTube video comes with the Title ” Watch at your own risk | #POCOM3″ and ends by saying that “the real killer” is coming soon. The teaser video also shows the Poco M3 in Yellow, Black, and Blue colour variants.

Earlier rumours revealed that the Poco M3 will be launched in India in February. The Poco M3 has a similar spec-sheet as the Redmi 9 Power which was launched in India in December last year.

Poco M3 Expected Pricing in India


The Poco M3 will be launched in three colours- Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black. The smartphone was announced at a global launch event last year at $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. The phone is likely to be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB model.

Poco M3 Specifications

 

As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For capturing selfies, Poco has added an 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.

