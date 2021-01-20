Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

Poco M3 packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging.

Advertisement

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is tipped to launch Poco M3 in India next month. The smartphone was announced at a global launch event lats year at $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, Poco M3 will be launched in India in February. But as of now, no official launch date is revealed by the compnay. The phone comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Advertisement

Poco M3 Expected Pricing



The phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 11,000 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant in India.

Poco M3 Specifications



Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. For security, the phones comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.

Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.