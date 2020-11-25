Advertisement

Poco M3 announced with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 25, 2020 10:38 am

Poco M3 comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colours.
Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has finally launched the Poco M3 smartphone at a global launch event. Poco M3 huge comes with 6.53-inch display, huge rectangular camera module with triple cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Poco M3 Pricing


The phone is priced at $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. It comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colours.

Poco M3 Specifications


Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a  90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.

Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. For security, the phones comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

