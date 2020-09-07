Advertisement

Poco M2 confirmed to feature Quad-Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 1:40 pm

Poco M2 is believed to be the downgraded version of Poco M2 Pro launched just a few weeks ago.
Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi will be launching Poco M2 in India tomorrow i.e on September 8. Now ahead of launch, some of the features have been confirmed by the company.

As per a Flipkart listing, the Poco M2 is going to come with an AI quad-camera setup in the rear along with flash. However, there is no confirmation on the lenses that the smartphone will come with.

Alongside, it has also been confirmed that Poco M2 will come with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge. Further, the phone also seems to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera setup.

Earlier, the microsite on Flipkart confirmed the Poco M2 will come with 6GB RAM and a full-HD+ display. However, apart from 6GB RAM, the Poco M2 is likely to be launched in other variants as well. Poco M2 teased to be the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone. Teasers shared by the company on Flipkart confirmed that the display of the Poco M2 will have a water-drop style notch.


Poco M2 is believed to be the downgraded version of Poco M2 Pro launched just a few weeks ago. The phone retails for Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant, Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and the 6GB/128GB variant retails for Rs 16,999.

 

The Poco M2 launch will take place at 12 pm in India tomorrow. The launch will be held through a virtual event that will be streamed through Poco India's social media channels.

Latest Smartphones
